St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 10,687 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

