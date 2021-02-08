St. Louis Trust Co Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 105,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.70. 916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,350. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92.

