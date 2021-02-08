STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $115.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $117.64.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,895.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,254 shares of company stock valued at $77,439,423. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

