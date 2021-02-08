Stably USD Market Capitalization Tops $839,710.51 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $839,710.51 and approximately $101,930.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,659,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,721 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

