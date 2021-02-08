Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,806.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $755,945.27 and $90,806.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01170798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.77 or 0.05927237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,659,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,721 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

