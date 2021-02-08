Stacks (STX) Market Cap Hits $354.09 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $354.09 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

