Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

