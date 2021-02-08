State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of HIG opened at $50.44 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

