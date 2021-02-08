State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.91 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

