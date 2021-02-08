State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,700 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.08 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

