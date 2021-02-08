State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after buying an additional 137,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

