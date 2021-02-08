State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.40 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

