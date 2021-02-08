State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

