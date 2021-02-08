Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Battle North Gold from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNAUF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Battle North Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a current ratio of 41.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

