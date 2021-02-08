Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $101.90 million and $4.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00019164 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,051,864 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

