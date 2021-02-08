Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,595,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

