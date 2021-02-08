Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 176,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,803,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

