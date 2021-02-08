Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $610,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $77.37 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

