Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 466 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

