Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 522 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

