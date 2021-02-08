Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

