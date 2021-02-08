StrongHands Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,398.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $4,398.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 115.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,344,160,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,930,966,487 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

