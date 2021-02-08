Strs Ohio Has $760,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

