Strs Ohio Has $774,000 Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti upped their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

