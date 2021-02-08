Strs Ohio Has $805,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $58,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.