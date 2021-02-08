Strs Ohio Has $854,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,796. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $116.66 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

