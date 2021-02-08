Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of The Andersons worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 66.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 32.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $25.82 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of -368.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

