Strs Ohio Sells 5,100 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Personalis worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Personalis by 607.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

