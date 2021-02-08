Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

