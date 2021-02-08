SUKU (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $259,935.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $259,935.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling SUKU

SUKU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.