Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.45 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

