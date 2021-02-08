Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.77 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 77.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.