Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,257 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

