Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

