Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 84 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $202.17 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.