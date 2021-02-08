Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.85.

Shares of SU opened at C$22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$40.81. The company has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

