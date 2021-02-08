Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.27. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

