Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.27. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.