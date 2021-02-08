Surmodics’ (SRDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $45.23 on Friday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of 565.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.