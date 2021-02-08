Sushi (SUSHI) One Day Volume Tops $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00186199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232133 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.