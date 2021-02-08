Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $13.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a market cap of $735.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

