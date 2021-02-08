Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($183.69).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,702.50 ($35.31) on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,492.50 ($45.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,742.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,679.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

