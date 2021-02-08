Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.05-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.41.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

