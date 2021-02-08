Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $28,762.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $28,762.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.45 or 0.01317014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.45 or 0.06557520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

