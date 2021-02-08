Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.87.

TPR stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

