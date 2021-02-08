Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

