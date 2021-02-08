TCW Group Inc. Acquires 26,255 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

