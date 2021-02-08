TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Morningstar by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 151,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $237.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $245.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.40, for a total value of $1,536,235.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,313,722. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

