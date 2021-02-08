TCW Group Inc. Buys 20,861 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

SWTX opened at $88.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.