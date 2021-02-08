TCW Group Inc. Purchases 797,500 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 711.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 797,500 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after buying an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,638,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 667,640 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

