TCW Group Inc. Sells 19,237 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $23,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $377.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $379.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

